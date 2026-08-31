"I Hate Men Who Smoke" Ahn Jae-wook's Immediate Reaction After Choi Hyun Joo's Remark on 'Leave It for What?'

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] A story was revealed about Ahn Jae-wook throwing away his cigarettes when he first confessed his feelings to his wife, musical actress Choi Hyun Joo.

The August 31 episode of tvN STORY's 'Leave It for What?' featured musical actresses Youngju Joung, Lee Young-mi, Kim Young-ju, and Choi Hyun Joo, who formed the girl group 'Four Seasons.'

That day, Choi Hyun Joo spoke about her first meeting with her husband, Ahn Jae-wook, saying, "We met as co-stars in a musical, and he confessed during the rehearsal period. I had no idea at all before that, and I had no feelings for him."

She added, "I never really had a type, but if someone asked, the only thing I would say was that I preferred someone who doesn't smoke."

Choi Hyun Joo said she was flustered by Ahn Jae-wook's confession at the time. "I was so surprised that I asked, 'Oppa, don't you smoke?' He didn't even know what kind of man I liked, and he just brought it up out of nowhere," she recalled.

She continued, "When I said, 'I've never thought of a smoker as a man,' he immediately threw his cigarette into the trash. When I saw that, I had not paid him any attention before, but from that moment on, I started looking at him differently."

Meanwhile, Choi Hyun Joo married actor Ahn Jae-wook, who is nine years older than her, in 2015, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.