Choi Hyun Joo Surprised by Husband Ahn Jae-wook's Silent Vasectomy: "I Was Struggling With Pregnancy, and He Just Went Ahead" ('What to Leave Behind')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Musical actress Choi Hyun Joo revealed that she was shocked to learn belatedly that her husband, Ahn Jae-wook, had undergone a vasectomy.

The August 31 episode of tvN STORY's "What to Leave Behind" featured musical actresses Jung Young-joo, Lee Young-mi, Kim Young-ju, and Choi Hyun Joo, who formed the girl group "Fosiz."

On the show, Lee Young-ja said, "I heard Ahn Jae-wook's dream is to have a drink, wake up the whole family, cook for them, and serve the meal." Choi Hyun Joo replied, "It was already hard enough to put our first child to sleep, so it would have been impossible to fulfill that dream. It took so long for the child to fall asleep, and my husband had a really hard time too."

She added, "He knows how hard it is to wake a child up after finally getting them to sleep and then put them back to bed again. But when he comes home drunk, he forgets all that. I had a hard time because he forgot and woke the child up. So I shouted, 'Honey! Shh!'"

After hearing that, Lee Young-ja said, "Ahn Jae-wook says his wife is the scariest person in the world." Choi Hyun Joo laughed and said, "He says he has never been afraid of anyone in his life."

She went on to say, "My husband has a sharp personality and can be stubborn, so people around him usually go along with him. But I am the one person who doesn't."

Choi Hyun Joo also said that she and Ahn Jae-wook have opposite Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) types. "It can be fun because we're so different, but one thing I wish is that when women talk to their husbands about things, they usually are not looking for an answer. They just want empathy. But my husband is a complete T, so he starts evaluating the situation and suggesting solutions," she said, expressing some disappointment.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that Ahn Jae-wook had undergone a vasectomy out of love for Choi Hyun Joo.

Choi Hyun Joo said, "I didn't know about the vasectomy either. I had severe morning sickness with both my first and second pregnancies, so the whole pregnancy period was very difficult. Recovering after childbirth was also hard because I was of advanced maternal age. I told him, 'A third pregnancy would be too hard, and I can't have any more children,' and he went ahead and had the surgery without saying a word. I was so surprised. My husband acts immediately once he makes up his mind."

Lee Young-ja then said, "I think Ahn Jae-wook has finally met the right person. He was someone who belonged with solitude. Loneliness used to be his drinking companion, but I wonder whether he could have found this kind of happiness without Choi Hyun Joo. I think he has learned what it means to live as part of a family."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.