Ha Ji-won Says, "After Learning to Smoke, I Received Gifts of Every Kind of Cigarette" ('We’ll Meet')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Ha Ji-won has revealed behind-the-scenes stories from the film Portrait of a Family, her first return to the big screen in six years.

In the YouTube channel Sung Si-kyung’s We’ll Meet, released on the 31st, Ha Ji-won made her second appearance and visited Sung Si-kyung’s home with actress Kim Sun-young, her co-star in Portrait of a Family, for an enjoyable meal. The menu featured aged Korean beef and a strong liquor that matched Kim Sun-young’s taste. Ha Ji-won then explained her role, saying, "I played Nam-mi, a top star who becomes a working actor," and added, "It was a character that made me want to take on the challenge of expressing new emotions and a different side of myself as an actress." She also drew attention with an interesting behind-the-scenes story, saying, "For the first time, I bleached my hair and learned how to smoke. The director gave me a large shopping bag filled with different kinds of cigarettes and thoughtfully let me choose one that would feel comfortable."

Speaking about Kim Sun-young’s performance, she said, "She is such a skilled actress that I already had faith in her as an actor, and in this project too, she acted with the same energy I expected." She added, "I saw with my own eyes how flexibly she could act in such a situation. I was envious, wanted to learn from her, and felt so happy acting with her," expressing her respect.

When Sung Si-kyung mentioned the YouTube variety show 26th Class Jiwon, which Ha Ji-won is appearing in, she said, "I had long wanted to communicate with people from different generations, and when the perfect offer came in, I thought, 'This is it.'" She expressed gratitude, saying, "The students really played along with me." Ha Ji-won then made the set burst into laughter by showing her Gen Z pride, saying, "Kim Si-a, who plays my daughter in Portrait of a Family, is actually from the 26th class, and after doing 26th Class Jiwon, she became the only person I could really talk to."

Amid the cheerful conversation, an unexpected burst of laughter also unfolded. Kim Sun-young said, "I didn’t have your phone number, so I contacted you through your KakaoTalk profile," and Ha Ji-won testified, "We exchanged contact information and actually kept in touch," leading to a penalty drink bet between the two. After a direct check, Ha Ji-won’s statement was confirmed to be true, and she won the bet. Kim Sun-young immediately accepted the result by downing a shot of 51-degree soju. The laughter continued with a second round of truth-telling, as Ha Ji-won said, "I received a text message from Kim Sun-young promoting a performance," while Kim Sun-young insisted, "I did not send any promotional text messages."

After finishing the meal in a warm and friendly atmosphere, Ha Ji-won closed by saying about Portrait of a Family, "It is a deep family story that brings to mind the words love, hurt, and forgiveness, so I think it will reach audiences as an appealing film that leaves a lasting impression." She also asked viewers to watch it warmly.

Meanwhile, Portrait of a Family, which showcases Ha Ji-won’s striking transformation and nuanced performance, will be released on September 2.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.