Oh Eun-young's Bombshell Remark: "Having a Large Bust Is a Complex for Me... My Tops Sometimes Won't Button" ('Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell')

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Dr. Oh Eun-young said that her bust size has long been a source of insecurity, and she also opened up about the discomfort she faces when getting dressed.

On the MBC program aired on the 31st, 'Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell' featured a so-called 'masked couple' — a wife and husband who hide deep wounds behind glamorous appearances.

The wife drew attention by already wearing full makeup even after waking up at 3 a.m. She said she usually gets up between 2:30 and 3 a.m. to start doing her makeup. "I once washed my makeup off and went to sleep, and it felt like my soul had left my body. Since then, I haven't taken my makeup off for decades," she said, drawing further attention.

Dressed in a military-style outfit, the wife climbed into a dump truck. She said she has been driving one for 28 years. "I started doing this after my husband injured his arm," she explained, adding that the couple now drives trucks together.

She also revealed why she became so heavily made up. "There is a dent in my face," she said, explaining that when she was young, her father applied a strong ointment even for minor aches, which left deep scars on her face. She said it was an unidentified ointment her father made himself. That memory also made her reluctant to seek hospital treatment, and she resisted her husband's visits to the hospital, which led to conflict.

Oh Eun-young then said, "Doesn't everyone have some kind of complex?" She asked the cast about their own insecurities and also spoke candidly about hers. After hesitating, Oh Eun-young said, "Can I say this on air? I have a large bust." She added, "When I say that, some people envy me. If your bust is smaller, your upper body looks slimmer, doesn't it? I wear tops one size larger than my frame. Otherwise, they won't button." Jang Dong-min then joked, "Wait, you were supposed to talk about a complex," drawing laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.