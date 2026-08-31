"My sister is such a grown woman" Choi Soo-young shows off a trendy crop top look with visible abs... "HRS debut"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Soo-young, a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD) who is also active as an actress, showed off a different side of her charm as she announced the debut of the new unit HRS.

On the 31st, Choi Soo-young shared a post on her SNS account, writing, "You have to listen to your sisters well Zi #HRS debut today," and announced the new start of HRS.

In the photos released with the post, Choi Soo-young paired a white sleeveless crop top with jeans. The simple white T-shirt and jeans combination created a classic yet polished look.

In particular, Choi Soo-young is looking at the camera with her signature bright smile. Her slim silhouette added to the look, giving her a strong presence even in a relaxed casual outfit.

Fans who saw the post reacted enthusiastically, saying, "Our sister is such a grown woman," "HRS will conquer the universe," and "Congratulations and thank you so much for debuting as HRS."

Choi Soo-young, who has already appeared on countless stages through her activities with Girls' Generation (SNSD) and established herself as a representative K-pop girl group member, is making another "debut" through this new unit.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-young has continued her acting career alongside her work with Girls' Generation (SNSD). Having remained active as both a singer and an actress, she is now set to meet fans once again through the new unit HRS.

In June, Choi Soo-young announced that she had broken up with actor Jung Kyung-ho after 14 years of dating. The news drew significant attention at the time, as the couple had been in a long public relationship.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.