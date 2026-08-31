"I Came Home from the Bathhouse and Showered Again" Seo Jang-hoon Opens Up About His Obsession with Cleanliness ('Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun reporter] Seo Jang-hoon opened up about his past obsession with cleanliness and offered practical advice to the guest.

On the August 31 episode of KBS Joy's 'Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller,' a guest appeared who said she was struggling with an extreme cleanliness obsession that had worsened after giving birth.

That day, the guest's husband said his wife washed and stored everything brought in from outside, including milk bottles and snack bags bought at the supermarket.

Seo Jang-hoon said, "I've been like that too. Even now, when I drink canned beverages, I wipe the part that touches my mouth, and I even wipe packaged drinks before deciding whether to drink them." He added, "But I've never wiped a snack bag. I wash my hands after eating, but wiping even the snack bag became too hard for me as I got older, so I gave up. Still, I understand exactly how she feels," showing empathy for the guest.

The guest also said she was putting stress on her family by immediately deep-cleaning the house whenever visitors came over, forcing children who had fallen asleep in the car to wake up, shower, and change into pajamas. She even said that after going to a public bathhouse, she would bathe them again because she imagined they might have rolled around in the car, drawing surprise.

Seo Jang-hoon said, "I understand completely. I was like that too. In the past, after going to a bathhouse, riding home in the car, and feeling uneasy, I even showered again." He then pointed out, "I understand it, but the important thing is that if you go too far, it is actually not good for the child."

He went on to share his own experience, saying, "As you keep doing it, you get more and more exhausted and it becomes really hard. Sometimes I ask myself, 'Is it right to waste time like this?' It takes time."

"The most important things are energy and time, and you're just wasting both of them. So I also try harder and harder to reduce it as much as possible," he explained. "Most importantly, my stamina is not what it used to be, so I end up cutting back without even realizing it."

Seo Jang-hoon advised, "Once you pass 40, your stamina declines. But if you can't follow your own rules, you become mentally exhausted. You're trying to stay healthy by being meticulous, but in the end, it harms your health and causes mental stress. You have to find a compromise for yourself."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.