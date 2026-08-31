Kim Gi-yeol Blasts Rumors He Was Cast Because of His Friendship with ChimChakMan and Park Jeong-min, Saying, "The Broadcasters Were Using Their Heads"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Gi-yeol drew laughs with his blunt wit after responding sharply to suspicions that he had been invited onto a show because of his friendship with ChimChakMan and Park Jeong-min.

The KBS2 program "Malja Show," which aired on the 31st, aired a special episode titled "People with a Lot of Anger." During the broadcast, the cast listened to a variety of audience concerns and shared their own personal experiences.

True to the anger-themed special, the cast made an unusual entrance from the start. Kim Gi-yeol began drawing laughs right away by acting as if he were angry from the moment he greeted Kim Young-hee and Jung Bum-kyoon.

Jung Bum-kyoon then raised a pointed suspicion about Kim Gi-yeol's appearance on the show.

He asked, "Was Kim Gi-yeol cast because he's friends with Park Jeong-min and ChimChakMan?"

Kim Gi-yeol shot back as if he had been waiting for the question, saying, "So the broadcasters were using their heads," and delivered a sharp, unfiltered retort.

Kim Gi-yeol claimed that the production team seemed to have cast him because he is close with ChimChakMan and Park Jeong-min.

He complained, "There have been stories that I'm close with ChimChakMan and Park Jeong-min, so I think they invited me hoping that if they cast me, they might appear with me or even make a surprise appearance."

His unexpected and candid remark instantly heated up the atmosphere on set. Attention then turned to whether the two men might actually show up as a surprise.

Kim Young-hee added even more energy to the moment. She suddenly shouted, "Mr. Park Jeong-min!" and raised the audience's expectations even higher.

The audience also held out hope, but Kim Gi-yeol's reaction was firm. He declared, "No chance," sending the set into laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.