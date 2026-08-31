Kim Gi-yeol Took the Fall for His Juniors, Eventually Leaving 'Gag Concert'... "They Had Forgotten" (Malja Show)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Gi-yeol shared an episode in which he spoke up for his juniors, only to end up leaving 'Gag Concert' himself.

The KBS2 'Malja Show' episode aired on the 31st was a special on 'People with a Lot of Anger,' where the cast listened to audience concerns and shared their own experiences.

That day, Kim Gi-yeol strongly related to the description of a 'fighting rooster who cannot tolerate injustice.'

Kim Young-hee said to Kim Gi-yeol, "When it comes to righteous talk and speaking the truth, Kim Gi-yeol is never left out."

In response, Kim Gi-yeol admitted, "That is why I have suffered a lot of losses in life."

He then brought up a story from when he appeared on KBS2's 'Gag Concert' in the past. At the time, he was working on a segment with rookie comedians. The newcomers he worked with were Kwak Bum and Im Woo-il.

According to Kim Gi-yeol, Kwak Bum and Im Woo-il had their screen time edited out, and the two later confided in him about their concerns.

Kim Gi-yeol explained, "Their parts were edited out, but editing is the producer/director's decision. I let it go at first, but those guys indirectly told me, 'This feels unfair. They said it would not be edited, so isn't it because we are rookies and have no power? Please speak up for us, senior.'"

After hearing the juniors out, Kim Gi-yeol decided to step in himself. He said, "I should not have done this, but I went to the 'Gag Concert' producer/director and asked, 'Why did you do that?'"

But an unexpected outcome followed. Kim Gi-yeol said, "While we were talking it over, I was the only one who ended up not doing 'Gag Concert' anymore." The comedian who raised the issue for his juniors was the one who left the program.

Kim Gi-yeol recalled the moment with mixed feelings, saying, "I thought those two would leave with me, but they kept doing well," drawing laughter from the studio.

Later, Jung Bum-kyoon asked Kim Gi-yeol, "Have you taken better care of your juniors since then?" Kim Gi-yeol replied, "They had forgotten. When I mention it, they say, 'Oh, right!'"

Kim Gi-yeol added that he still maintains a good relationship with the two men.

He said, "Of course, I still get along well with them. But in the end, I was the only one who took the loss," expressing his lingering frustration over what happened.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.