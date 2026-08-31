"If Words Don't Work, You Have to Hit Them": Husband Who Justified Violence Admits He Was Wrong After 40 Years... "I'm Sorry" (Oh Eun Young's Report)

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] The shocking story of a wife who had hidden herself behind heavy makeup, almost like a mask, was revealed. As long-buried pain came to light, the husband's shocking remarks and tears led to an unexpected turn.

On the 31st, MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell featured a so-called "mask couple"—a husband and wife who concealed deep wounds behind a glamorous appearance.

The wife drew attention for appearing fully made up even when she woke up at 3 a.m. She said she usually gets up between 2:30 and 3 a.m. to start putting on makeup. "I once went to sleep after removing my makeup, and it felt like my soul had left my body," she said. "After that, I haven't taken my makeup off for decades."

Dressed in military-style clothing, the wife climbed into a dump truck. She has been driving one for 28 years. "I started doing this after my husband injured his arm," she explained, adding that the couple now drives trucks together.

The reason she began wearing mask-like makeup was also revealed. The wife said, "I have a sunken area on my face," explaining that when she was a child, her father would apply a strong ointment even for minor pain, which left deep scars on her face. She said it was an unidentified ointment her father made himself.

After becoming pregnant just four months into dating her husband, she married at 19 and endured severe mistreatment from her in-laws. Her parents-in-law and sister-in-law blamed her for the death of her younger brother-in-law and even said the scars on her face brought bad luck. She was also physically abused by her husband, leaving her traumatized. "I didn't want to look feminine. I wanted to look strong," she said, explaining that she hid herself behind thick makeup to avoid being hurt.

The husband made a series of appalling remarks about his wife's pain. "Back then, that was common," he said dismissively. "If there was a sister-in-law in the house, she would always pick on the daughter-in-law." He was equally adamant about violence, saying, "If talking doesn't work, there is no answer. You have to be hit. If persuasion doesn't work, you have no choice but to use your hands. If it doesn't work, you have to beat them."

But after Oh Eun-young used examples to persuade him, the husband began to acknowledge his wrongdoing. The mood shifted when he was shown breaking down in tears during counseling. During a preliminary psychological test, he cried while worrying about his wife's health and said the happiest moments in his life were when he was working with her. The results showed that he had low social sensitivity and weak solidarity, making it difficult for him to empathize with or express another person's perspective. Still, the test also suggested that he had deep affection for his wife.

After learning his true feelings for the first time, the wife cried and said, "All the resentment I had until now has disappeared. I was moved that he cared about me so much. I'm glad I came on the show. I almost lived my whole life without ever knowing." The husband apologized to her again, saying, "I have lived until now without knowing the things the doctor pointed out, and I never gave them any thought. I will do better from now on. I am truly sorry about that." He added, "I may not be good at expressing myself, but please understand. I'm sorry."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.