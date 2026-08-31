"I Want to Live Like My Older Sister" — Lee Hyori Gets Emotional and Says, "I’m Struggling Too... Do You Know My Life?" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Hyori drew laughs after telling a contestant who said she wanted to live as freely and confidently as she does, "I’m struggling too."

On the 31st episode of JTBC's 'Love War,' Kim Yeri, known as the "Seongdae Song Hye-kyo," and Lee Seong-jun, a bodybuilder-like boyfriend pursuing a doctorate at Seoul National University College of Medicine (SNUCM), appeared and sparked a "male friend war."

That day, Lee Seong-jun showed sensitivity over his girlfriend Kim Yeri's male friends. Kim argued that, given the nature of science and engineering, the male-to-female ratio is 9:1, so it was only natural for her to have many male friends around her. Lee, however, grew angry, feeling that she was not considering his feelings.

As the issue of male friends made Lee Seong-jun increasingly tense, he even brought up Kim Yeri's past mistakes and pressured her. Even after receiving an apology, he continued to demand more.

Watching this, Lee Hyori pointed out, "Seong-jun seems like a thorny bird." She added, "He has such great credentials, a good build, and he is a man. He should help his girlfriend enjoy time with her friends and live energetically. Let her be free."

She then expressed sympathy, saying, "I think she doesn't need those kinds of arms. She probably just wants to meet a man who is a little soft around the middle but has a big heart."

At that, Kim Yeri teared up and said, "I want to live freely and confidently like Hyori unnie." A flustered Lee Hyori replied, "I’m struggling too. I’m struggling. Do you know my life?" Her reaction brought laughter.

Kim Yeri then confessed, "Didn't you say to let him go? I want to meet a man like that."

After hearing that, Seo Jang-hoon said, "So you mean you want to meet a broad-minded man who trusts you and waits, like my friend Lee Sang-soon? Then please, just break up."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.