"The Superstition That You Die If You Meet Your Doppelganger"... Han Ga-in's Shocking Story of Being Hospitalized After First Meeting Kim Dong-jun

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Kim Dong-jun drew attention after revealing a special connection with Han Ga-in.

On the 31st, Kim Dong-jun, who appeared in "New Recruit 4," showed up as a guest on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

That day, Kim Dong-jun smiled bashfully at compliments such as, "He has a handsome face. He's so pretty. He's good-looking." After hearing that, Shin Dong-yup remarked, "I also saw you on YouTube with Han Ga-in," pointing out how similar the two looked.

Kim Dong-jun and Han Ga-in have long been known as one of the entertainment industry's most striking look-alike pairs. Their resemblance, which even crossed gender lines, became a hot topic and eventually led to a special connection between them.

According to Kim Dong-jun, Han Ga-in will make a special appearance in "New Recruit 4" as his biological sister, following "New Recruit 3."

Kim Dong-jun said, "I appeared on my sister's YouTube channel, and she told me, 'If it helps you, I can do it, so just let me know anytime.' I told the director, and it worked out."

He also shared an anecdote about their first meeting. Kim Dong-jun said, "After meeting me for the first time, my sister got sick the next day and was hospitalized for about a week." He added, "There is a superstition that when doppelgangers meet, one of them gets sick. I said, 'Thank you so much, sister,' and she replied, 'I'm going to the hospital.' The timing was quite uncanny."

In fact, Han Ga-in previously revealed on her YouTube channel that she was hospitalized after meeting Kim Dong-jun.

In a video released in 2024, Han Ga-in joked, "You know they say you die if you meet your doppelganger," and said, "From that evening after I met Dong-jun, who looks so much like me, I suddenly started feeling ill."

She went on to say, "After one commercial shoot, I was in such bad shape that I could not even stand, so I was admitted to the hospital." She added, "I think it ended with just getting sick because we are different genders. I have been hospitalized for about three days now," drawing attention at the time.

As their resemblance has now led to an on-screen sibling pairing in an actual production, interest is growing in the chemistry the two will show in "New Recruit 4."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.