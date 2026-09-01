Byul Says Only Lee Sung-mi Supported Her When She Revealed Her Relationship with Haha... "Everyone Worried Whether We’d Be Okay"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Gae-eun] Singer Byul recalled how people around her reacted when she first revealed that she was dating her husband, Haha.

On the 31st, a video titled "Why Did You Bring Me Together With This Person? Byul and Haha's Faith Journey Walking Together" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Sung-mi's Not Going."

That day, Byul said she first told Lee Sung-mi about her relationship with Haha, and recalled, "When I said I had started seeing someone, she immediately asked if I was getting married. When I said that might be possible, she asked who it was. When I told her it was Haha, she teared up, held my hand, and said she was so happy for me. I still can't forget it."

She added with a laugh, "She said she had brought me together with a really good person, and I cried because no one else had ever said that to me. Everyone else just worried and said, 'Congratulations, but are you okay?'"

Byul also said, "My husband was a little upset at first. That's why I still like Lee Sung-mi the most."

Meanwhile, Haha and Byul married in 2012 and have two sons and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.