Ko Jun-hee Shows Off a Chair Worth 30 Million Won.. "I’ll Keep It Until I Die"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Ko Jun-hee said she splurged on a chair worth 30 million won.

On the 31st, a video titled "Ko Jun-hee After Moving, Going to Sell Furniture | Vintage Furniture Tour" was uploaded to Ko Jun-hee's YouTube channel, "Go Joon-hee GO."

That day, Ko Jun-hee visited a furniture store that handles consignment sales. Pointing to her dining table, she explained, "It was too big, so I came here. If it doesn’t find a buyer, I may bring it back. When you consign something, you have to leave it for at least three months."

As she looked around, Ko Jun-hee pointed to a chair and said, "We have this at home too. I call it 'three thousand.'" She revealed that she had bought the chair for as much as 30 million won. Ko Jun-hee showed how much she cherished it, saying, "I’ll keep it until I die. I won’t consign this one. I’ll take care of it by wiping down the leather." She added, "After it was revealed that I had it at home, I saw places advertising it cheaply as the 'Ko Jun-hee chair.' Someone even bought it for 25 million won."

The production team hit the nail on the head, saying, "It looks like you bought the furniture above market price," and Ko Jun-hee replied, "That’s a bit bitter."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.