Yoon Min-soo's son Yoonhoo, 20, has already applied for military service... "KATUSA results are coming out, please send me your energy"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Yoonhoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, has applied for KATUSA and expressed his strong hopes as he awaits the final announcement.

On the 31st, Yoonhoo posted on his social media, "The KATUSA results come out tomorrow. Please send me just a little of your energy!"

He added, "Please share your energy! Spirit bomb! Thank you," playfully expressing his hope of being accepted into KATUSA.

KATUSA stands for Korean Augmentation to the United States Army. It refers to Korean Army personnel assigned to the U.S. 8th Army in Korea. They serve alongside the U.S. Army as members of the Korean Service Support Group.

As Yoonhoo revealed that he had applied for KATUSA himself, attention is now focused on the outcome. With the announcement just one day away, his request for support from fans suggests that he is also anxiously waiting for the result.

Yoonhoo is currently continuing his college life in the United States. He is majoring in business administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), so some are also noting that his familiarity with American culture and environment may be connected to his KATUSA application.

Above all, Yoonhoo, who has been known to the public since childhood through television, is drawing attention for preparing for his future and military service now that he is an adult.

Meanwhile, Yoon Min-soo married Kim Min-ji in 2006 and welcomed their son Yoonhoo, but the couple divorced in 2024. Yoonhoo is currently majoring in business administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.