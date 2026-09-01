As Eli Remarries, His Ex-Wife Ji Yeon-soo Says, "My Son Was Exposed on TV, and He Heard Many Hurtful Things"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ji Yeon-soo, a former racing model and broadcaster, opened up about why she spent two years living on Jeju Island for the sake of her son, Minsu.

On the 31st, a video titled "Ji Yeon-soo's Bare-Faced Reveal! Minsu's Jeju Island Vacation for the School Break" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ji Yeon-soo's Yeonsuropta."

Ji Yeon-soo, who lived on Jeju Island for about two years, explained the background when asked why she had moved there.

She said, "I didn't realize that after the show ended, I had been exposed to so many people. That meant my son Minsu was exposed too."

Earlier, Ji Yeon-soo appeared with her ex-husband Eli Kim, formerly of UKISS, on TV Chosun's "We Got Divorced 2," which aired in 2022. At the time, the two left open the possibility of getting back together, but they eventually went their separate ways.

After appearing on the show, Ji Yeon-soo spoke candidly about the growing public attention directed at her and her son.

She said, "I'm grateful and happy that so many people recognize us, but some of the things they casually say can be surprising or hurtful at times. I was struggling too, but I realized that my son Minsu was going through the same thing."

She also said she thought about what she could do for her son. Ji Yeon-soo explained, "So I wondered, 'What can I do for my son?' When he was in the lower grades, I wanted him to study and keep playing freely."

In the end, Ji Yeon-soo chose to live on Jeju Island. She said, "I came to Jeju Island because I wanted him to be able to play in nature for about two years without worrying about other people's eyes. That was why I made the decision. To be honest, I didn't know anyone there, and I just came so Minsu could be happy."

Life on Jeju Island gave Minsu time to run around and play freely.

Ji Yeon-soo recalled, "But after living there for two years, he became so much of a nature boy. At some point, he started climbing stone walls. He would climb them with other kids and jump off them. I scolded him then, of course."

"In my view, you learn not to do something only after you go through it yourself. You only understand after getting hurt. So I just let him be," she added, explaining her approach to parenting.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli Kim, formerly of UKISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo has raised her son on her own, while Eli Kim recently remarried and drew public attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.