'Divorce, Remarriage, and Pregnancy Announced at Once' Yang Ji-won and Yang Joon-mo's Wedding Scene... Spica's Wedding Song Showed Loyalty

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Yang Ji-won, formerly of Spica, and musical actor Yang Joon-mo have become husband and wife after holding their wedding.

Yang Ji-won and Yang Joon-mo were married on the 31st at Raum Art Center in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Surrounded by the blessings of their guests, the couple marked a new beginning as husband and wife.

The wedding song was performed by Kim Bo-a, Kim Bo-hyung, and Narae, members of the group Spica, which Yang Ji-won once belonged to, adding special meaning to the ceremony. The bride, Yang Ji-won, also went on stage and sang with the members, creating an even more festive atmosphere. The groom, Yang Joon-mo, also sang a wedding song he had prepared himself in front of Yang Ji-won, making the moment even more memorable.

Earlier, Yang Ji-won announced her marriage and pregnancy on the 24th. She said, "We had originally planned to get married early next year, but we were so grateful to be given new life. I will become a mother next year, when I turn 40, so we are moving the ceremony up a little."

She also expressed her affection for her future husband, saying, "In some ways, the two of us are very different, and in other ways, we are quite similar. He helps me see things I had not noticed before, and loving him has made me grow up a little more."

It was also revealed through the wedding photos released at the same time that Yang Ji-won's groom-to-be was musical actor Yang Joon-mo.

On the same day, Yang Joon-mo also belatedly revealed that he had divorced, along with news of his remarriage.

He said, "Some of you may be surprised because this is somewhat late news, but many changes have taken place in my life over the past few years. After much thought, I ended my marriage in 2023, and we each went our separate ways."

He explained that the reason he had delayed revealing the divorce was his young daughter. Yang Joon-mo said, "I was deeply concerned that my young daughter might be hurt or exposed to unnecessary attention." He added, "Time has passed, and each of us is building a new life in our own place, while supporting one another's lives. Our child is also doing well and growing up healthy in love."

He continued, "During the time when I was slowly rebuilding my difficult life, there was someone beside me who gave me warm strength and helped me find my smile again. I have come to realize once more how precious an ordinary day together can be, and I am now starting a new life as one family with that person."

He added, "Going forward, we will do our best to be each other's best friend and strongest support, laughing a lot, loving a lot, and living well together. Please warmly bless our new beginning."

Meanwhile, Yang Ji-won debuted in 2012 as a member of Spica, which drew attention as Lee Hyori's produced girl group. After the group disbanded, she turned to acting and appeared in dramas such as Divorce Lawyer in Love, Mirror of the Witch, and Unpredictable Family.

Yang Joon-mo made his debut in 2004 with the opera "Geumgang" and later appeared in numerous stage productions, including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Jekyll and Hyde, the musical "Hero," and Sweeney Todd. He also expanded his career by appearing in dramas such as Sisyphus: The Myth and Maestra: Strings of Truth, as well as films including Masquerade and R2B: Return to Base.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.