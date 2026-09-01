"Legendary" Park Bo-gum♥Kim Yoo-jung look like they just shot a wedding pictorial after 10 years of dating... the 'Love in the Moonlight' couple reunites

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung reunited to mark the 10th anniversary of 'Love in the Moonlight,' showing off their unchanged chemistry.

On the 29th, fashion magazine Elle released photos and videos along with a message that read, "You waited a long time, right? We prepared this for those who have waited 10 years for 'Love in the Moonlight.' Shall we go back to 2016 with Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon?"

The video showed the stars of KBS 2TV's 'Love in the Moonlight' — Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon — gathering together for a special shoot to celebrate the drama's 10th anniversary.

In particular, Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung, who were widely loved as the 'Yeongon couple' at the time, drew attention with their more mature vibe and unchanged visuals.

The two-shot of Park Bo-gum, who boasts sculpted visuals, and Kim Yoo-jung, who showed off her beautiful looks, sparked an enthusiastic response from 'Love in the Moonlight' fans. They also recreated photos taken during the drama shoot 10 years ago, bringing back memories with their unchanged chemistry as a couple.

After seeing the photos, fans reacted enthusiastically, saying, "This pairing is still beautiful even after 10 years," "I thought it was a wedding pictorial and was shocked," "Those eyes are insane," "A handsome man and a beautiful woman," "An all-time great couple," and "It looks like a wedding pictorial of Crown Prince Lee Young and Ra-on reincarnated and shot as a wedding photo spread."

The four cover versions featuring Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon, along with more pictorials and interviews, will be available in Elle's September special edition.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.