Jo Hyun-ah Regains Her Slim Figure After Wegovy Weight Loss and Rebound, Shows Off Her Legs

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun-ah drew attention after revealing a noticeably slimmer look.

On the 31st, Jo Hyun-ah posted several photos on her social media along with a heart emoji.

In the photos, she paired a gray jacket with shorts to complete a stylish look. She also wore black knee-high boots, highlighting her slim legs.

Her sharper jawline and more defined features also stood out, drawing attention with her post-diet appearance.

Previously, Jo Hyun-ah said she had been prescribed the obesity treatment Wegovy for weight loss last year.

However, in June, she revealed on her YouTube channel, 'Jo Hyun Ah's Ordinary Thursday Night,' that she had experienced rebound weight gain after stopping Wegovy. She said, "I took Wegovy for about three months, and I think I lost weight too quickly. So the rebound came."

Jo Hyun-ah's weight had increased to 62 kg, but she has since resumed managing it and is once again drawing attention with a slimmer appearance after overcoming the rebound.

Meanwhile, Urban Zakapa released its new single album, '7,' on the 11th of last month.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.