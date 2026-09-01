Pregnant Yang Ji-won and Yang Joon-mo Marry After Overcoming Divorce Pain... SPICA Reunites in a Surprise

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Yang Ji-won, formerly of SPICA, and musical actor Yang Joon-mo have tied the knot.

Yang Ji-won and Yang Joon-mo held their wedding on August 31 at Raum Art Center in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Yang Ji-won wore a pure white wedding dress and showed off her elegant beauty, while Yang Joon-mo dressed in a tuxedo and smiled brightly.

The highlight of the wedding was the congratulatory performances. Yang Ji-won sang "Tonight" with Kim Bo-a, Kim Bo-hyung, and Park Na-rae, who had performed with her in SPICA. Park Si-hyun was unable to attend, but guests applauded the surprise reunion of the long-defunct group SPICA. Yang Joon-mo also sang a serenade directly to Yang Ji-won. Musical actors joined in the performances, turning the wedding into a party-like celebration.

Yang Ji-won and Yang Joon-mo shocked everyone on August 24 by announcing their divorce, marriage, and pregnancy all at once.

On his social networking service, Yang Joon-mo said, "After a long period of reflection, I ended my marriage in 2023. There was someone who gave me warm support from my side and helped me find my smile again. I now want to begin a new life as one family with that person."

Yang Ji-won said, "We had originally planned to get married early next year, but thankfully a new life has come to us, and I will become a mother at 40 next year. We plan to hold the ceremony a little earlier," and released wedding photos taken with Yang Joon-mo.

Yang Joon-mo made his debut in the 2004 opera Geum River Opera and rose to fame for playing An Jung-geun in the musical "Hero."

Yang Ji-won debuted with SPICA in 2012 and released songs including "Russian Roulette" and "Tonight." In 2017, she appeared on KBS2's The Unit: Idol Rebooting Project and later redebuted with Uni.T.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.