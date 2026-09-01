Click-B's Yoo Ho-seok Addresses Rumors That He Is the No. 1 Celebrity Heir: "I'm Not a Wall Street Inheritor"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Click-B's Yoo Ho-seok has clarified rumors that he is a second-generation chaebol.

On August 31, a video titled "'My sister took off her belt and seduced me'—Click-B idols who had older sisters lining up because they were so handsome, lol. Click-B comes back after 11 years and can't stop talking" was uploaded to Super Junior's Donghae and Eunhyuk's YouTube channel, "East Sea and Baekdu Eunhyuk."

In the video, East Sea told Yoo Ho-seok, "There were rumors that your family was extremely wealthy. People even called you a 'Wall Street inheritor.'"

Yoo Ho-seok explained, "It is true that my parents lived in the United States. I left Click-B during the group's peak and went to study abroad. At the time, I visited the home of the company president where my father was staying in the U.S. But that mansion was exaggerated into being our house, and as the story grew, I even ended up with the grand nickname of 'Wall Street inheritor.'"

Kim Sang-hyuk drew laughter when he said, "If he were really a chaebol, would he be working this hard on Click-B activities now?"

Yoo Ho-seok debuted as Click-B's lead vocalist in August 1999 but left the group in 2002. He later worked as a solo singer under the name NOL FESTIVAL. In 2019, he married a non-celebrity seven years his junior and has two daughters.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.