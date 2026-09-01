BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Three Days Away from Solo Comeback... Click for Otherworldly Visuals

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has kicked off her solo comeback with otherworldly visuals.

On August 28 and 31, Jisoo unveiled teaser images and cover art for her new single "Click" through her official account.

The released photos show Jisoo exuding a mysterious mood against a backdrop of mechanical objects. The striking atmosphere blurs the line between reality and fiction, while the image of her holding a teddy bear robot gives it the feel of a movie poster.

Jisoo will release "Click" at 1 p.m. on the 4th.

"Click" is her first new song in about 11 months, following the single "Eyes Closed," released last October with pop star Jennie. "Eyes Closed" entered the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, ranked No. 1 on YouTube Music Charts in 74 countries worldwide, reached No. 21 on Spotify's Top Songs Global chart, and charted on daily top song lists in 32 countries, raising expectations for the new release.

The music video for "Click" was directed by Korean-American filmmaker Joseph Kahn, who has worked with global pop stars including George Michael, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Eminem, and Lady Gaga, and it will showcase a new side of Jisoo.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.