ENHYPEN Tops Oricon and Billboard, Proving Its Status as a Top-Tier Album Act

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] They have no rival. ENHYPEN has emerged as a global top-tier album act.

According to Oricon on the 1st, ENHYPEN's eighth mini album, "The Sin: Bliss," sold about 190,000 copies and went straight to No. 1 on the latest Weekly Album Ranking dated Sept. 7. With this, ENHYPEN has placed a total of 11 albums at No. 1 on the chart, starting with its second mini album, "BORDER: CARNIVAL." That is a record-setting achievement, the highest ever for a foreign artist.

What stands out in particular is that the album was not a Japan-only release, but an imported Korean album that still reached the top of the local chart. Even without targeting the local fandom, ENHYPEN's rise to No. 1 on Oricon, Japan's most trusted chart, shows that the group has firmly established itself as a leading top-tier act in the Japanese K-pop market.

What's more, ENHYPEN is dominating music markets in Korea, the United States, and Japan at the same time.

"The Sin: Bliss" recorded 2.09 million first-week sales, surpassing the performance of its seventh mini album, "The Sin: Vanish," and becoming a double million-seller. Backed by that momentum, the album not only reached No. 1 on Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200, but also took over the Top Album Sales chart.

The title track, "Bloody Paradise," set a new career high for the group on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart and entered the charts in 20 countries and regions. It also swept first place on five music shows — Show Champion, M Countdown, Music Bank, Show! Music Core, and Inkigayo — earning the group's first grand slam.

In this way, ENHYPEN has gone beyond being a leading fourth-generation K-pop act and has established itself as a powerful box-office draw in the global market.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.