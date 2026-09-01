Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye did not even upload a parenting video, following the fallout from the "plane controversy"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] After broadcaster Park Soo-hong and his wife Kim Daye apologized over the controversy surrounding a delayed flight, they halted their social media activity, and the parenting content they had been posting every Monday was also not uploaded.

On the 31st, no new video was posted on the YouTube channel "Park Soo-hong Happy Dahong," which is run by Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye. The couple had regularly shared content about parenting and daily life every Monday at 5 p.m.

In fact, the channel's main notice includes the name of Kim Daye, the responsible producer, along with the message, "Uploaded every Monday at 5 p.m." However, no separate video or notice was found on the regular upload day.

Earlier, Park Soo-hong boarded a flight to Guam with his family and initially said he would get off when his child started crying, but then changed his mind, causing the flight's departure to be delayed by about an hour. As criticism over the incident grew, Park Soo-hong apologized to passengers and the airline, saying it was "an immature decision."

Since then, Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye have stopped their daily social media activity.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.