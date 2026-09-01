Concerns pour in over Yoon Nam-gi’s gaunt appearance in ‘solo parenting’ video... Lee Da-eun clarifies, "We are raising the children together"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] After a video showing Yoon Nam-gi handling child care alone was released, some online users expressed concern about him, prompting Lee Da-eun to offer a direct explanation.

Lee Da-eun, who appeared on Love After Divorce 2, explained Yoon Nam-gi’s recent situation and the couple’s usual parenting routine through her social media account on the 31st.

She began her post by saying, "After watching today’s YouTube video, many of you seem worried in the comments that my husband looks very tired and that I should help more with childcare."

Earlier, a video posted on the YouTube channel run by Lee Da-eun and Yoon Nam-gi showed him taking care of their two children, Lee Eun and Nam-joo. The video included the phrase "Dad’s solo parenting," and showed Yoon Nam-gi looking somewhat exhausted as he cared for the children.

As concern for Yoon Nam-gi grew, Lee Da-eun said, "It is true that my husband has been quite tired lately because he has been paying a lot of attention to his business in many ways," and explained his current condition.

She added that it would be difficult to judge the couple’s overall childcare division based on that video alone. Lee Da-eun said, "That day, I had a separate schedule, so my husband took care of the children. Of course, I also help with childcare on a daily basis. When he goes out to work, there are days when I look after Lee Eun and Nam-joo by myself."

She also said the scene in the video was only part of their everyday life. "Since the video only shows one part of our daily routine, I wanted to briefly explain in case anyone was worried. We are doing our best to manage things together according to each other’s schedules. Thank you for worrying that my husband looked tired. I’ll make sure to take even better care of him from now on," she added.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-eun met Yoon Nam-gi on MBN’s Love After Divorce 2, which ended in 2022, and the two later became a real-life couple and remarried. Lee Da-eun started a new chapter with her daughter, Lee Eun, and later had a son with Yoon Nam-gi.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.