Did Song Hye-kyo Get Tipsy on Uhm Jung-hwa's Wine? A High-Energy Wine Party with Go Hyun-jung and Kang Min-kyung

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim So-hee] Singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa has unveiled a wine bearing her own name, and congratulations from her celebrity friends have poured in. From Song Hye-kyo to Go Hyun-jung, Jung Jae-hyung, and Kang Min-kyung, they gathered in one place to celebrate Uhm Jung-hwa's new challenge and showed off their warm friendship.

In the early hours of the 31st of last month, Song Hye-kyo posted several photos on her social media along with a short congratulatory message that read, "Congratulations, unnie."

The released photos captured a gathering where Uhm Jung-hwa introduced the wine she created herself. She spent a cheerful time with friends while presenting the wine named after her, and the event was attended by Song Hye-kyo, actress Go Hyun-jung, Davichi's Kang Min-kyung, and singer-songwriter Jung Jae-hyung.

In the photos, her friends were seen filming Uhm Jung-hwa as she introduced the wine, cheering her on from up close as she embarked on this new chapter. Uhm Jung-hwa also appeared to be enjoying a relaxed and happy time with them, smiling brightly as she presented the wine.

In particular, a video shared by Go Hyun-jung caught attention by showing Song Hye-kyo, Kang Min-kyung, and Jung Jae-hyung all pointing their cameras at Uhm Jung-hwa at once. The three could be seen holding up their phones from their seats, eager not to miss a moment, which clearly reflected their close bond.

Their spontaneous laughter in the warm and lively atmosphere brought smiles to viewers as well. The fact that they made time to gather for Uhm Jung-hwa's special occasion despite their busy schedules made the moment even more heartwarming.

Above all, Song Hye-kyo drew attention. In the photos, she appeared slightly tipsy after drinking wine, wearing Jung Jae-hyung's hat, closing her eyes, and smiling brightly. It showed a relaxed and adorable side of her, different from the serious image she often presents in her work.

Meanwhile, Uhm Jung-hwa is meeting audiences through the film "OK Madam: Bon Voyage," which was released on the 12th.

Song Hye-kyo is set to meet viewers this winter with a new Netflix project. She will appear alongside Gong Yoo, Cha Seung-won, Lee Hanee, and Seolhyun in "Slowly and Intensely," which is scheduled for release in the second half of this year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.