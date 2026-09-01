Ha-young steps down on her own... Netflix says, "She has voluntarily withdrawn from 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call 2,' and we respect the actor's position"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Ha-young will leave the new season of Netflix's series 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' amid controversy surrounding her great-grandfather.

A Netflix representative said on the 1st, "Ha-young will not appear in the sequel to 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,'" adding, "We respect the actor's position."

Interest in the follow-up season grew after reports said 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' had confirmed production of Season 2 and would begin filming in October. Since Season 1 was a hit at home and abroad, attention naturally turned to whether a second season would be made, when filming would start, and whether the original cast would return.

MyDaily later reported that Ha-young had decided not to take part in the new season of 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,' which is scheduled to begin filming in October. As it was reported that she had first informed the production team of her decision to step down, attention is now shifting to possible casting changes for Season 2.

In Season 1, Ha-young played nurse Cheon Jang-mi on the trauma team. She brought energy to the series while working alongside Ju Ji-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Choo Young-woo, and the show's success helped make her name known to viewers. Because she played a key role in the ensemble and blended naturally with the main characters, her departure is expected to leave fans disappointed.

Ha-young previously appeared on KBS2's 'Problem Child in House' and said that her great-grandfather opened the first Western-style clinic in Hanyang and treated Emperor Gojong. It was later revealed that her great-grandfather was the modern doctor Ahn Sang-ho, and suspicions of pro-Japanese collaboration were raised after records showing Ahn's name on the 1916 list of council members for the Daejung Friendship Association were brought back into focus.

As the controversy grew, Ha-young's side initially said the allegations were "groundless." However, it later acknowledged that the relevant records did exist and apologized, saying the earlier explanation had been made without sufficient verification.

Ha-young later expressed her position on the controversy surrounding her family history and offered an apology.

Meanwhile, Netflix's series 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' follows the exhilarating story of Baek Kang-hyuk, a genius surgeon who once worked on battlefields, as he joins a university hospital's trauma team in name only and tries to bring it back to life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.