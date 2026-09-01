"I Took the Fall for Im Woo-il, and I Was the Only One Stigmatized"... Kim Gi-yeol Reveals the Story Behind His Exit from 'Gag Concert' ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Kim Gi-yeol opened up about how he took the blame for his juniors, only to end up being the one who left "Gag Concert."

On the July 31 episode of KBS2's "Malja Show," Kim Gi-yeol, a member of KBS's 21st class of comedians, appeared as a guest.

That day, Kim Gi-yeol recalled a time when his unwillingness to tolerate injustice caused him to suffer a loss.

He said, "In the past, I worked on a segment in 'Gag Concert' with Im Woo-il and Kwak Bum, who were rookies at the time, but their parts were edited out."

He then explained what happened at the time, saying, "Editing is the PD's decision, right? I was letting it go, but the two of them said, 'We feel a bit wronged. The audience reaction was good, and we were told it wouldn't be edited out. But wasn't it edited because we were rookies and had no power? Senior, please say something for us.'"

After hearing their concerns, Kim Gi-yeol eventually stepped in himself. He said, "I shouldn't have done it, but I thought, 'This doesn't seem right,' so I went to the PD and asked, 'Why did you edit it out?'"

The problem came afterward. Kim Gi-yeol revealed that after speaking up for his juniors, he ended up being the only one who no longer appeared on "Gag Con." He said, "I thought the two of them would leave too, but they did well. They're doing really well now."

He added with a bitter smile, "Im Woo-il and Kwak Bum have forgotten what happened back then. I was the only one who lost out," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.