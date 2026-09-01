Mimi Says She Hasn't Dated in 14 Years After Breaking Up with a Boyfriend Who Cheated on Her in High School

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Mimi of OH MY GIRL candidly opened up about everything from her school days romance to her ideal type.

On the KBS CoolFM broadcast of "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show" on the 31st of last month, Mimi appeared as a guest and shared a variety of stories during the "Park Myung-soo's Legendary Master" segment.

That day, Park Myung-soo asked Mimi, "Was your last relationship in 10th grade?" Mimi then honestly revealed her dating experience from her school days.

Mimi said, "In 10th grade, someone confessed to me, saying, 'I like you. Let's date,' so I dated a classmate for about 50 days." She added, "We dated for 50 days, but that person cheated on me, so we broke up."

She laughed and said, "He really did cheat a lot. That seems to be the case with popular people. I didn't know it, but he was really popular. Once I found out he had cheated, I broke up with him right away. Since then, I haven't heard a thing."

After hearing the unexpected dating story, Park Myung-soo asked, "So now that you're over 30, you don't want to date?" Mimi joked, "I'm just busy trying to get through today. I don't even have time. Dating takes emotional energy and time. You have to celebrate 100 days, 200 days, 2 years, 5 years, and 10 years too."

When Park Myung-soo marveled, "So you'd rather invest that time in your future. You've got your head on straight," Mimi also honestly explained why romance has been so quiet for her lately.

Mimi said, "Actually, I don't even get any advances. If I did, my heart would probably flutter, but there aren't any. I've never even had a situationship. It's really frustrating in so many ways."

When asked about her ideal type, she laid out some very specific conditions. Mimi explained, "First of all, they shouldn't smell. They also shouldn't have bad breath." She added honestly, "It would be nice if they had a lot of money, and both people should be financially stable so each can live well on their own. They should be handsome, nice, and tall too."

After hearing that, Park Myung-soo finally said, "You should just live alone," drawing laughter.

Mimi's conditions did not end there. She emphasized, "It's also important that they don't drink or smoke. When people drink, they make mistakes. I can't see someone doing that in front of me. Then I'd break up right away. It is extreme, though," revealing her firm views on dating.

Kim So-hee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.