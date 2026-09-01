"37 Billion Won Withdrawn From Shin Min-a's Account"...The Donation Story She Quietly Carried for 15 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Shin Min-a's steady acts of kindness, which have continued for more than 15 years, are drawing attention once again.

On the 1st, a post titled "37 billion won quietly withdrawn from Shin Min-a's account over 15 years" spread across online communities and social media.

In the post, a person identified as an official from a foundation, referred to as A, claimed, "At first, I thought it was a mistaken deposit. A large sum had been arriving every month since 2009, and it turned out to be Shin Min-a."

A added, "Shin Min-a asked that her donations not be made public and said she wanted the money used for burn treatment and study rooms for low-income children." However, the post did not include the name of the foundation where A allegedly works, nor did it provide specific materials or sources to verify the donation details. As a result, the reported amount of 3.7 billion won and the claims in the post itself have not been confirmed.

Even so, Shin Min-a's long-running donations have been reported many times. At the end of 2024, she donated 300 million won each to institutions she has supported every year, including the Hallym Burn Foundation and Asan Medical Center, sharing her warm heart once again.

Her good deeds have not been limited to any one area. She has supported study rooms for underprivileged children, heating costs for elderly people living alone, and aid programs for North Korean defectors, women, and children. She has also stepped in during social disasters such as COVID-19, wildfires, and flood damage, while taking the lead in overseas aid efforts. In addition, when she married actor Kim Woo-bin last December, she donated a total of 300 million won to major institutions.

Since 2009, Shin Min-a has continued donating to people in need, and her cumulative donations known so far are said to have reached 4 billion won.

In an interview in June, when the film "The Eyes" was released, Shin Min-a explained why she keeps donating, saying, "I want to support places that do not receive help. I hope my heart can reach people who need help, and that is why I do it."

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a will appear in the Disney+ original series "The Remarried Empress," which is set to be released on Nov. 4.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.