Kim Young-ok Opens Up for the First Time on TV After Losing Her 67-Year Partner: "I Still Couldn't Do It Yet"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Kim Young-ok shared her lingering grief and spoke with a heavy heart after saying goodbye to her husband, the late Kim Young-gil, who had been by her side for 67 years.

On Tuesday, at 10:40 p.m., Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" will feature the daily life of Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae, along with a candid story from special guest Kim Young-ok.

During a recent studio recording of SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2," Kim Young-ok, the oldest active actress in the industry, made a powerful impression from the start. Kim, who has been active lately and even showed off her "Generation MZ" energy on her personal YouTube channel, also drew attention by revealing her special connection with Kim Gu-ra. Kim Gu-ra shared a heartwarming story, saying, "I was planning to help pay for my daughter's college tuition," recalling how Kim Young-ok once gave a generous gift for her late-born daughter.

The warmth did not last long. As Kim Gu-ra was recalling Kim Young-ok's kindness, he made a critical slip of the tongue and ended up apologizing profusely with both hands clasped together. The incident that left even Kim Gu-ra flustered is expected to spark curiosity. Kim Young-ok also watched the daily life of Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae, and her sharp wit and deep empathy kept the studio laughing. Their married life, which drew her so deeply in, will be revealed on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-ok also opened up for the first time on air about the heartfelt feelings she had after losing her husband, the late Kim Young-gil, who had stayed by her side for many years until his passing in May.

After a long battle with illness, Kim Young-ok said goodbye to the partner she had spent 67 years with and shared her deep longing, saying, "I still couldn't do it yet." Her words left the studio somber. She then expressed gratitude, saying she has been drawing strength from the warm support of fellow veteran actresses Ban Hyo-jung, Sa Mi-ja, and Baek Su-ryun, who had already gone through life on their own. She also brought both emotion and laughter by recounting a story in which she was told, after using the word "widow," that "At this age, you're not a widow, just an elderly person living alone."

The special daily life of Lee Jang-won and Bae Da-hae, along with the tearful and laughter-filled life story of national actress Kim Young-ok, can be seen on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" on Tuesday at 10:40 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.