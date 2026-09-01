Kwon Eun-bi, owner of a 2.4 billion won building, goes from WATERBOMB goddess to acting challenge: "You can't do everything at first, but you improve as you go"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Kwon Eun-bi expressed her interest in acting and shared her honest view on taking on new challenges.

On the 31st of last month, a video titled "'Eun-bi & Somi & Chungha XX..?' Day 1 of poking at the acupoint until Somi does it" was released on the YouTube channel Mnet Plus.

The video showed Jeon Somi and Kwon Eun-bi appearing together, doing their own makeup while talking about various topics. As they applied makeup themselves, the two chatted comfortably about recent updates and their thoughts on their activities.

That day, Jeon Somi asked Kwon Eun-bi, "Did you want to act from the beginning?" Kwon Eun-bi then honestly admitted that she had wanted to try acting.

Kwon Eun-bi replied, "I think I did have that ambition. I have a lot of things I want to do in life."

When Jeon Somi asked, "Aren't you afraid?" Kwon Eun-bi also explained her approach to challenges. She said, "You can't do everything at first. You get better as you keep going. But I don't have that 'I have to be perfect' mindset about that. My main job has to be perfect, but other things are opportunities to try."

Kwon Eun-bi appears to value learning through direct experience rather than trying to do everything perfectly from the start. With singing as her main career, her willingness to pursue new possibilities without fearing failure in other areas stands out.

Previously, Kwon Eun-bi made her acting debut through the Japanese film Stolen Identity: The Last Hacker, which was released last year. She played the female lead, Sumin, and took her first step onto the screen, beginning a new challenge as an actress alongside her singing career.

Kwon Eun-bi also drew attention after news broke in 2024 that she had purchased a detached house in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, for 2.4 billion won. She is currently running a cafe in the building.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.