"Korean Women Want to Be Treated Like Princesses": Julien Kang Shares His Views After Turkish Student's Dating Concerns, Says Men and Women Have Different Strengths

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Julien Kang shared his thoughts on gender equality while discussing the differences between dating culture in South Korea and Europe.

A recent video titled "What Do Foreigners Think of Korean Dating Culture?? What Do They Think Makes Koreans Attractive?" was released on Julien Kang's YouTube channel. In the video, Julien Kang meets Alp, a university student from Türkiye, and talks with him about dating culture and relationships in South Korea.

During the conversation, Julien Kang asked Alp, "Have you ever dated a Korean woman?" Alp replied, "Of course. Compared with Turkish women, there are so many differences."

Recalling his dating experience in South Korea, Alp said, "Korean women expect a lot. I have to treat them like princesses."

When Julien Kang asked for details, saying, "Really? What do you mean?" Alp responded cautiously, saying, "You might find this offensive." Julien Kang then eased the mood by saying, "It's okay. If it's too much, I'll edit it out."

Alp explained, "There was a woman I dated before, and she always expected me to pay for dinner. I can pay as the boyfriend, but in other countries, especially in Europe, the man pays on the first date, and then it's like, 'I'll buy dinner next time, so you get the coffee.'"

Julien Kang seemed to understand, saying, "That makes sense, especially since you're a student," and asked, "What do you do in that situation?"

Alp gave an unexpected answer: "I go to the bathroom," drawing laughter. Julien Kang also laughed and said, "So you use the bathroom trick?" He then advised, "In that case, don't pay and just wait."

Alp honestly admitted, "I didn't want to be rude. So I always paid. That's fine, but sometimes it feels a little burdensome."

As the two discussed cultural differences in dating expenses, they naturally pointed out how dating styles in South Korea and the West can differ. Beyond the simple question of who should pay, the conversation showed that the roles people expect from each other in relationships can vary by culture.

Julien Kang then shared his thoughts on gender equality, a topic that has also been widely discussed in society recently.

He said, "No one is superior. We are different," adding, "There are things women do better than us, and there are things we do better. That does not mean one side is more important. The moment you say one side is superior, you are putting the other down, and that is not true. I think both are equally important."

He continued, "Abilities can be different. There are things men are naturally good at, and there are things women do better than men," adding, "Koreans are a bit different from Western culture. That applies not only to dating, but in general as well."

Meanwhile, Julien Kang married YouTuber JJ in May 2024.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.