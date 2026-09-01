Oh Sang-jin, a Yonsei University alumnus, has another piece of good news four months after welcoming his second child... Earns a certification at a postpartum care center, saying, "I studied whenever I could"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Oh Sang-jin, a broadcaster and former announcer, took on Japanese study right after the birth of his second child and passed the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N2.

On the 31st of last month, Oh Sang-jin shared the news of his JLPT success on his account and posted several photos.

Oh said, "After the birth of my second child, I wondered what I should do with my free time at the postpartum care center. I prepared whenever I could for the JLPT N2 level, and to my surprise, I received a passing notice^^"

The photos he shared included a screenshot of his JLPT score report. He also drew attention by revealing the Japanese textbooks and handwritten notes he had studied from.

In particular, the notebook was filled with Japanese writing, which caught the eye. As he said, he used his spare time after giving birth to study little by little, and his steady effort to prepare for the exam is clearly visible.

Oh did not stop at the joy of passing. He also looked ahead to his next goal. He said, "When I have some free time again someday, I want to prepare for JLPT N1 slowly and without rushing," showing his determination to take on a new challenge.

He added, "This is a challenge at an age that can be seen as both young and old, so I was worried myself, but I feel proud and deeply moved in my own way. Fighting, all you Generation X people!!!!"

Even during a busy period of giving birth to his second child and raising children, Oh made time for himself, took on new studies, and achieved his goal of passing JLPT N2, leaving a warm impression. Attention is now turning to his next step, as he says he plans to continue on to JLPT N1.

Meanwhile, Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young, both Yonsei University alumni, married in 2017. They have a daughter, Sua, and a son, Suho.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.