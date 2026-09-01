Ryu Seung-soo Proudly Talks About His Long Friendship With Bae Yong-joon: "I Was So Moved... I Almost Cried"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actor Ryu Seung-soo opens up about the popularity he enjoyed in Japan through "Winter Sonata" and his long friendship with Bae Yong-joon.

The Wednesday night episode of MBC's "Radio Star," airing on the 2nd, will feature Ryu Seung-soo, Jo Hye-ryun, Sho Kasamatsu, and Mimi in a special segment titled "K-Entertainment Odyssey." The show is produced by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee, and Yang In-hye.

Ryu looks back on the time when his remark, "I wish nobody knew me and I had a lot of money," became a huge sensation. He says fans loved the line so much that he would write it on autographs whenever they asked. For fun, he also began making cups printed with a photo and caption based on one of his legendary "Radio Star" meme images from his earlier appearance on the show.

His merchandise eventually evolved even further. Ryu explains that, after getting permission from MBC, he made cups not for sale but as gifts for fans. He then personally created phone grips, T-shirts, and hats as well. He says he has been giving them away through social media events. The hosts burst out laughing, pointing out that "his money is disappearing, but more and more people are recognizing him," which is the exact opposite of his famous line. That day, Ryu also reveals the merchandise he prepared himself in the studio.

He also shares stories from the period when "Winter Sonata" made him hugely popular in Japan. Ryu says he could not join the original Japan promotions, but NHK staff actually came to Korea to interview him. Later, after making a bold decision to go to Japan, he held solo fan meetings for about five years. He recalls singing on stage and taking photos with fans during those special events.

He also talks about his friendship with Bae Yong-joon, which began through "Winter Sonata." Ryu recalls the time when Bae was at the height of his "Yon-sama" popularity and says he has funny but bittersweet memories of working almost like Bae's manager. He also reveals a story about a moment when Bae moved him deeply. Remembering that moment, he admits, "I almost cried." He adds more laughs by sharing how the two remained close friends over the years and how Japanese fans constantly asked him about Bae Yong-joon's latest news.

Ryu Seung-soo's unexpected past is also revealed. He says he recently learned that his old name had come up again after a list of celebrities who used to work as clowns became a hot topic. He explains that he spent about seven years performing as a clown. He also surprises everyone by revealing that he once met world-renowned mime master Marcel Marceau in person and even took part in a workshop with him.

That day, Ryu pulls out a clown hat he has kept for about 30 years. After a long time, he shows off a range of personal talents, from juggling to balloon art, and the hosts are amazed by skills they did not expect. Ryu himself laughs and says, "This is the busiest I've ever been on 'Radio Star,'" as he keeps moving from one talent to the next without a break.

He also shares unexpected knowledge gained from his experience with kidney stones. Ryu says he has undergone two major surgeries and several extracorporeal shock wave treatments, and he continues the conversation based on what he has learned firsthand. Then, a sudden showdown with Kim Gu-ra over bladder knowledge breaks out. The two trade facts back and forth, creating an unexpected "bladder battle(?)" that leaves the studio in stitches.

From Ryu Seung-soo's bittersweet promotion updates, which have made him even more recognizable despite his famous line, to the behind-the-scenes story of his Japan activities for "Winter Sonata," his friendship with Bae Yong-joon, and his long-hidden clown talents, all of it will be revealed on "Radio Star" at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the 2nd.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.