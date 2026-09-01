Kim Shin-young to Step Away from Radio for Three Months Amid Success... "I’ll Check In on Myself and Come Back"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young will take a three-month break from the radio show she has hosted for 15 years.

Kim said at the end of the MBC FM4U program "Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung," which aired on the 31st of last month, that she would be taking a three-month hiatus from radio.

On that day, Kim offered listeners a final goodbye ahead of the three-month break. She read out a listener’s message, saying, "Sindy (DJ Kim Shin-young) will make these three months feel like three seconds. I hope only good things fill your days."

She added, "My dream is to come back and share even better news with all of you," and said, "I’ll be away for three months starting tomorrow, but I believe our listeners will fill the space warmly and kindly."

Kim promised to reunite with listeners, saying, "I’ll take some time to check in on myself, take care of the company, and come back well. Let’s meet again in three months."

She also chose M.C the Max’s "Goodbye For Now" as the final song of the broadcast, adding a lingering note to the temporary farewell.

Comedian Lee Guk-joo will appear as a special DJ in the first week of September to fill Kim’s spot.

Meanwhile, Kim recently drew attention on MBC’s "I Live Alone" by revealing her everyday life as a seasoned solo dweller, winning over viewers with her trademark wit and down-to-earth lifestyle. She has since expanded her entertainment career, joining JTBC’s "Knowing Bros" as its first permanent female cast member.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.