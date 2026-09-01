Lee Jin-ho, Charged 664 Times for Gambling and Drunk Driving, Receives Suspended Prison Sentence... Sentencing Reason Cited as 'Remorse'

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee Reporter] Comedian Lee Jin-ho, who was brought to trial on charges of habitual gambling and drunk driving, received a suspended prison sentence in the first trial.

Judge Ahn Tae-yoon of Single-Judge Criminal Division 1 of the Yeoju Branch of Suwon District Court sentenced Lee Jin-ho, who was indicted on habitual gambling charges, to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, on the 1st. The court also ordered him to complete 120 hours of community service. The panel explained the sentencing by saying, "The sentence was determined after considering factors including the defendant's remorse."

At the closing hearing held on the 14th of last month, Lee Jin-ho admitted his wrongdoing and asked for leniency. At the time, he said, "I have lived each day regretting what I did after committing the mistake. I will never do it again."

Lee Jin-ho is accused of transferring about 870 million won to gambling sites 664 times from May 11, 2023, to October 14, 2024, and of habitually gambling using cyber money he received in exchange.

Separately, Lee Jin-ho is also facing drunk driving charges. He was also brought to trial for allegedly driving about 70 kilometers on September 24 last year with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12 percent.

Kim So-hee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.