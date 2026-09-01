Park Shin-hye, Can She Still Pull Off This Figure Before Giving Birth to Her Second Child?... Pink Dress Fit Shows Off Her Baby Bump

[Sportschosun Reporter] Actress Park Shin-hye showed off her unchanged beauty and slim figure as she prepares to give birth to her second child soon.

Park Shin-hye shared behind-the-scenes photos from a commercial shoot on her social networking service account on the 1st.

In the photos, Park Shin-hye is seen wearing a pink off-the-shoulder dress and showing off her beautiful looks. The one-shoulder outfit, paired with neatly tied-back hair, created a fresh yet elegant mood. Pink-toned makeup that matched the dress added a charming touch.

Attention also focused on Park Shin-hye, who is currently pregnant with her second child. Although she is due to give birth this fall, she naturally pulled off a dress that highlighted her figure and continued to draw attention with her slim silhouette.

Meanwhile, Park Shin-hye married actor Choi Tae-joon in 2022 and has a son. She announced her second pregnancy in April and received many congratulations. She is now expecting to give birth this fall.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.