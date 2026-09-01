Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol Reveal They Have Never Kissed in 33 Years of Marriage... Kim Jong-kook's Persistent Questions Lead Hong to Say, "You Have a Huge Sex Drive" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Esther Lyuh and her husband Hong Hye-geol surprised viewers by revealing that they have never kissed once in their 33 years of marriage.

On the 1st, KBS released a teaser for 'Problem Child in House' titled, "Bickering Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol, a couple with no kisses for 33 years?"

In the video, the MCs were shocked and said to Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol, "We heard that the two of you have never kissed even once."

In response, Esther Lyuh said, "There are kisses and there are pecks. But I thought kisses were mostly something that happened in movies." Hong Hye-geol added, "I never even imagined kissing. In our generation, most people were like that."

Song Eun-i then asked, "Even if that was the case, as time passed and you got older, you might have tried it at least once. Why did you never even think about it?" Esther Lyuh answered without hesitation, "I never once thought about it."

Yang Se-chan asked, "Did you never even think about trying a silly face while pecking?" The couple waved their hands at the same time.

Kim Jong-kook then pressed further, asking, "Don't you naturally feel like going for it?" In the end, Hong Hye-geol made the MCs laugh by saying, "You have a huge sex drive."

At that moment, Kim Jong-kook turned to Song Eun-i and asked, "Noona, have you tried it? You were so quiet." Yang Se-chan said, "That's a forbidden word." Song Eun-i reacted strongly by kicking toward Kim Jong-kook, and the set once again burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, episode 327 of KBS2's 'Problem Child in House,' which will reveal the cheerful 33-year married life of Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol, airs at 8:30 p.m. on the 1st.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.