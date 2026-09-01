Park Wi Makes Past 'Social Experiment' Videos Private Amid Public Service Personnel Controversy; 14 Videos Disappear

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] It has been confirmed that YouTuber Park Wi, who has been caught up in controversy over criticism involving Public Service Personnel, has successively made his past videos on his YouTube channel private.

After deleting a video last month that covered an incident during his KTX-Sancheon disembarkation, Park Wi made 13 more videos private over the following week.

Earlier, after deleting a video titled "Why I Released the CCTV Footage" on the 22nd of last month, Park Wi made 10 more videos private on the 26th and another three on the 28th. With a total of 14 videos disappearing in a week, the Weracle channel now has 785 videos remaining.

Among the deleted videos were reportedly titles such as "How a Person with Lower-Body Paralysis Rides the KTX" and "I Can Only Sigh....," which were released in August 2022. At the time, Park Wi used keywords such as "social experiment camera" and "uncomfortable truth" in content that dealt with disability access and public awareness.

The videos showed Park Wi riding the KTX-Sancheon, with scenes of passengers giving up their seats or making space for a wheelchair user. However, questions have recently resurfaced over whether the videos were intended to portray domestic attitudes toward people with disabilities in a negative light, especially in light of comparisons with overseas examples and some of the subtitles used.

In particular, as the recent controversy involving Public Service Personnel has brought his older content back into the spotlight, a range of opinions is emerging online about Park Wi's video production style and message.

However, the specific reason Park Wi made the videos private has not been disclosed.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.