Billboard and Oricon No. 1 at the Same Time... ENHYPEN and ENGENE Create a Seven-Year Miracle

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] ENHYPEN has created a miracle seven years in the making.

ENHYPEN shook up the global music market with its eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS." The album sold 2.09 million copies in its first week alone, becoming a double million-seller. Its title track, "Bloody Paradise," also swept No. 1 on five music shows — "Show Champion," "M Countdown," "Music Bank," "Show! Music Core," and "Inkigayo" — to achieve its first grand slam.

A press conference for ENHYPEN's eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," was held on the 20th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. J of ENHYPEN poses during a photo session. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

After dominating the domestic market, ENHYPEN conquered the U.S. as well. The group took No. 1 on Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200. It was ENHYPEN's first time topping the chart since its 2020 debut. Among K-pop boy groups, it is the sixth act to do so, following BTS (seven times), SuperM (once), Stray Kids (nine times), Ateez (three times), and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (once).

ENHYPEN's Billboard conquest was, in some ways, predictable. Since entering the Billboard 200 for the first time with BORDER : CARNIVAL in 2021, the group has placed a total of 10 albums on the chart. Since MANIFESTO : DAY 1, seven consecutive albums have entered the Billboard 200 Top 100. In particular, Confessions of a Lonely Heart and THE SIN : VANISH both reached No. 2, showing the group's steep rise.

A press conference for ENHYPEN's eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," was held on the 20th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Jungwon of ENHYPEN poses during a photo session. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

After the U.S., Japan was next. "THE SIN : BLISS" sold about 190,000 copies locally and went straight to No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Albums Chart on the 7th. With this, ENHYPEN has placed a total of 11 albums at No. 1 on the chart, starting with its second mini album, BORDER : CARNIVAL.

The United States and Japan are the world's two largest music markets. ENHYPEN's achievement in sweeping No. 1 with a Korean-language album, rather than a localized release in English or Japanese, shows that the group has firmly established itself as a top-tier act leading the K-pop scene.

A press conference for ENHYPEN's eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," was held on the 20th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Niki of ENHYPEN poses during a photo session. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

ENHYPEN's success came from the perfect combination of the members' talent, the power of the ENGENE fandom, and BELIFT LAB's smart strategy.

Before the comeback, the group was reorganized into six members after Heeseung's departure. BELIFT LAB quickly reshaped the team after the lineup change and pushed ahead with the release schedule and promotional plan without disruption, reinforcing the image of a group that never wavers.

A press conference for ENHYPEN's eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," was held on the 20th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Jake of ENHYPEN is interviewed. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun /

The group also presented the second installment in its "sin" series after THE SIN : VANISH, further refining ENHYPEN's signature dark, lyrical vampire fantasy storytelling. Webtoons, music videos, and concept trailers were tied into the project as multimedia content, creating an environment where fans could immerse themselves deeply in the group's universe.

A press conference for ENHYPEN's eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," was held on the 20th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Sunghoon of ENHYPEN poses during a photo session. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

HYBE's global distribution network and local partnerships made it possible to run a sophisticated marketing strategy targeting Korean music shows, the Oricon chart in Japan, and Billboard in the U.S. at the same time. By efficiently planning local media exposure and global tour routes, the company maximized the momentum of the worldwide fandom.

A press conference for ENHYPEN's eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," was held on the 20th at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon in Yongsan District, Seoul. Sunoo of ENHYPEN poses during a photo session. Itaewon = Bak Jaeman,

As the members said, they focused on album quality rather than the number of members. They worked to make the choreography and stage movement denser and to highlight each member's tone and charm, so that no gap would be felt after the lineup change. As a result, "THE SIN : BLISS" became a standout album with the intensity and polish of a dark fairy tale.

Fans also stepped up, not merely consuming the music but supporting the group with a strong sense of responsibility, as if they had to help protect the team through a crisis. In this way, the artist, agency, and fandom came together as one to create a seven-year miracle.

Baek Ji-eun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.