'Marriage-bound' Song Ha-ye and Jo Maeryeok say their first date was a disaster: "I didn't want to be there with him"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Song Ha-ye and creator-singer Jo Maeryeok have opened up about their relationship ahead of their wedding.

Jo Maeryeok uploaded a video titled "We're really getting married" to his YouTube channel on the 31st of last month. In the video, the couple candidly shared everything from their first meeting to how they became romantically involved.

The two first met in March while filming a YouTube video. Looking back, Song said, "We didn't start dating because we decided to date. But the day we filmed was our first meeting."

They were not immediately attracted to each other. Song explained how she felt at the time, saying, "When I was asked whether we had feelings for each other then, the answer was no. In my life, there have been many men I could talk to for five hours and really click with. That alone doesn't make me interested. So I just thought I had made a good friend."

But something unexpected happened after their first meeting. Jo said, "But she contacted me first." Song laughed and said, "I guess I was bored," but added, "When I got home, I kept thinking about him."

After that, they had a meal together and then went to a board game cafe. Jo recalled, "A few days later, we had dinner. And a few days after that, we went to a board game cafe. That was our first date."

However, the mood on their first date was far from what they had expected. Song said, "He didn't say a single word. He seemed like someone who had been forced to come, so I didn't want to stay there with him either." She added, "I wondered if he had never dated a woman before and whether I should teach him, but I didn't even have the energy for that."

Jo also admitted that the atmosphere was awkward at the time. He explained, "Honestly, I was on edge while we were playing board games. The whole place felt awkward." He added, "It was not the kind of first-date atmosphere people usually expect."

In fact, the conversation that followed became the turning point in their relationship. Jo said they moved to a raw-fish restaurant after the board game cafe and spent three to four hours talking without having a single drink. "We talked so well that marriage naturally came up," he said.

Meanwhile, singer Song Ha-ye and YouTuber Jo Maeryeok are set to marry later this year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.