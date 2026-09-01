"Support the One-China Policy"... TWICE's Tzuyu in Talks to Renew with JYP Amid Pressure from China

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] TWICE member Tzuyu is reportedly discussing a contract renewal with JYP Entertainment amid pressure from China.

Taiwan's Mirror Media and other local outlets reported on August 31 that Zhao Xiaowei, a major figure in Taiwan's entertainment industry, had contacted Tzuyu's family. Zhao is known as the man who helped Jay Chou and others successfully enter the Chinese market. He also reached out to Tzuyu's mother last August, when Tzuyu still had a little over a year left on her contract with JYP, and proposed activities in China.

According to the reports, the Chinese side, through Zhao Xiaowei, told Tzuyu's family that if Tzuyu were to express support for the 'One-China' policy or say that 'Taiwanese are Chinese,' she would be promised generous rewards, including appearances on top-tier broadcasters and support for large-scale concerts.

Zhao Xiaowei said, "We did not sign an official cooperation agreement. Tzuyu and JYP are currently discussing a contract renewal, so talks about activities in China have not made progress." He also answered "No" when asked whether he had approached Tzuyu for political reasons.

TWICE, which debuted in 2015, is currently in talks to renew its contract with JYP.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.