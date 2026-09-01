BLACKPINK 10th Anniversary Fan Meeting Controversy, National Museum of Korea Finally Bows Its Head: "Apologizing for Shortcomings"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The National Museum of Korea has bowed its head in apology over the controversy surrounding the group Blackpink's 10th anniversary fan meeting.

On August 10, a netizen submitted a petition requesting an audit to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism regarding the restriction of entry to some exhibition spaces and the delay in the viewing schedule for the existing workshop exhibition due to Blackpink's 10th anniversary fan meeting on August 8. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism forwarded the complaint to the National Museum of Korea, and the museum issued a response on August 28 stating, "We apologize for any shortcomings. " The National Museum of Korea stated, "This event is a promotional marketing collaboration undertaken as part of the 'Museum X BLACKPINK Global Collaboration' that has been ongoing since February, aimed at promoting the special exhibition 'Amazing Thailand: Masterpieces of Thai Art' and the National Museum of Korea both domestically and internationally.

As a project intended to inform the world about the value of not only our cultural heritage but also Thai cultural heritage and the special exhibition, and to enhance understanding of cultural diversity, it does not constitute a rental that permits the use of facilities by external organizations. " They further explained, "To prevent safety accidents caused by the concentration of visitors due to BLACKPINK's participation and to minimize on-site chaos, we held a preliminary inspection meeting on August 7, prior to the start of the event, with all relevant departments participating.

Based on the results of the meeting, we placed information boards at the entrance of Special Exhibition Hall 1 on the day of the event and posted notices in both Korean and English on the website. " They also added, "Regarding the safety of this event and visitor inconvenience.

" "First of all, we would like to express our sincere apologies for the shortcomings, despite our efforts to minimize them. In the event of pursuing similar collaborative events in the future, we will more closely review the impact on general public viewing and pay closer attention to advance notice and operational management," they apologized.

BLACKPINK held a fan meeting at the National Museum of Korea on August 8 to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary. Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.