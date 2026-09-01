At 89, Kim Young-ok Opens Up About Caring for Grandson With Paralysis: "Pretending to Be Brave Is a Lie"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Young-ok will appear on the show and reveal her deep fandom for Lim Young-woong, along with her glamorous "grandchildren lineage" in the entertainment world that includes Gong Yoo, Jun Ji-hyun, and Lim YoonA. She will also share why she is still active as an actress at 89 and open up about her longing for family members who passed away, creating a moment that moves between laughter and tears.

On Tuesday night at 9 p.m. today (the 1st), MBC's "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" (planned by Choi Haeng-ho / directed by Lee Min-ji, Heo Ja-yoon, and Kim Seong-nyeon / hereafter "Playlist 109") will feature actress Kim Young-ok as a guest, where she will talk about the songs and life stories that helped her endure.

Kim Young-ok, the oldest active actress in Korea, recalls laughing and crying while watching Lim Young-woong's performances during a difficult time. In particular, she expresses her extraordinary devotion as a true fan, saying, "I had never felt such anxiety about what if he doesn't win first place."

That sparks jealousy from Dindin, known as a representative "grandchild" figure in the entertainment world. He suddenly asks, "If you could only see one person from now on, Lim Young-woong or me?" Kim Young-ok then makes an unexpected choice that leaves the set in stitches, raising curiosity about who she ultimately picks.

Kim Young-ok's glamorous "grandchildren lineage" in the entertainment world will also be revealed. Having worked with many top stars such as Gong Yoo, Jun Ji-hyun, and Lim YoonA, she shows her special affection by saying, "They're all my grandchildren." In particular, she is expected to draw laughs by giving Gong Yoo, who played her grandson in the drama "Coffee Prince," some blunt and unfiltered nagging.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-ok confesses, "I had planned to retire at 55," and explains why she is still active as an actress at 89. She then opens up about her recent longing for her husband and family members who passed away, honestly saying, "Pretending to be brave is a lie."

Kim Young-ok lost her husband, the late Kim Young-gil, who had been by her side for many years, in May. She is also caring for her grandson, who was diagnosed with paralysis after being hit by a car driven by an unlicensed drunk driver in 2015.

Watching this, her "real grandson" Dindin performs a live song of support for Kim Young-ok. Faced with the sincerity in the song, Kim Young-ok is said to break down in tears, drawing attention to the emotional moment the two will create.

From her true-fan love for Lim Young-woong to her "grandchildren lineage" in the entertainment world, and Dindin's song of support that moved Kim Young-ok to tears, MBC's "The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109" airs today (the 1st) at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.