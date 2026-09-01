Inbee Park Already Hopes Her 20-Month-Old Lookalike Daughter Will Become an Athlete: "She Has to Have This Kind of Appetite"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun reporter] Golf's Golden Girl Inbee Park, her husband Nam Ki-hyup, and the "bonded sisters" Inseo and Yeonseo are set to return to KBS2's "The Return of Superman," drawing attention.

"The Return of Superman" (directed by Kim Young-min, hereinafter "The Return of Superman") has been loved by the public for 13 years since it first aired in 2013. In particular, it received a Presidential Commendation at the 14th World Population Day commemoration and was named the most influential observational variety show at the 2026 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards, proving its status as a beloved parenting program.

Episode 635 of "The Return of Superman," airing on Wednesday the 2nd, will feature the segment "Jjiniya, Uncle Is Here," with MC Kim Jong-min, Ralral, and special MC Kwon Eun-bi. Inbee Park, her husband Nam Ki-hyup, and their two adorable daughters, Inseo and Yeonseo, will also appear on the show for the first time in a while. The girls, now much bigger, are expected to bring smiles to viewers.

Among them, Yeonseo, who is now 20 months old, charms viewers with her striking resemblance to her mother, Inbee Park. With her round eyes and fair skin, she looks irresistibly cute, and her newly developed speech skills make her even more endearing. She especially shows off her lively way with words in front of delicious food. Pointing at the side dishes on the table, she shouts, "Shrimp! Cutlassfish!" and dives into her mukbang, tasting the shrimp, cutlassfish, eggs, and other dishes one by one while happily repeating, "Yum yum yum yum."

Yeonseo then reaches for a cucumber pepper, surprising her maternal grandmother. Without hesitation, she takes a bite and exclaims, "It's so good!" expressing the spicy kick with a cute dance. As she keeps eating the peppers, her excitement grows, and Inbee Park reportedly expressed satisfaction with her younger daughter's athletic potential, saying, "She has to have this kind of appetite to train as an athlete."

Viewers can catch 20-month-old Yeonseo, who looks just like her mother Inbee Park, as well as the much-grown Inseo and Yeonseo sisters, on this week's "The Return of Superman."

KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman" airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.