Maeng Seung-ji Says Her Doctor Boyfriend Even Performed Cosmetic Procedures on Her... "He Refined My Double Chin and Eye Area, and I’m Satisfied with the Results"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji shared her experience after receiving a procedure directly from her boyfriend, who is a doctor.

On the 1st, Maeng Seung-ji posted a short video on her social media along with the caption, "You’re lucky! Why? Because I’ll do your face for the rest of your life! So romantic."

In the video, Maeng Seung-ji explained why she decided to get the procedure, saying, "A vlog of getting a procedure from my boyfriend."

Maeng Seung-ji said, "You know the fat next to the nose? It bothered me so much that I went to my boyfriend once." After a direct consultation with him, she was shown applying numbing cream and beginning the procedure.

After the procedure, Maeng Seung-ji expressed satisfaction, saying, "He does the procedure very carefully. The treated side looks sharper. It’s amazing. It’s amazing every time I get it done."

She added, "He worked hard on my double chin too. My jawline looks sharper. He also refined the eye area." She then drew laughter by adding, "My boyfriend does the procedure and then feels satisfied with himself."

She also revealed a two-shot photo taken with her boyfriend after the procedure. In the video, her boyfriend looked at Maeng Seung-ji’s face and said, "Your face is really small," while Maeng Seung-ji checked the results with a noticeably brighter expression.

Earlier, Maeng Seung-ji had drawn attention by publicly revealing that she was dating. She posted a photo taken affectionately with a man, along with the caption, "The person I chat with the most."

Her boyfriend also joined the public relationship by sharing Maeng Seung-ji’s post on his own social media. In particular, his profile introduction listed him as a "director," and his profile photo showed him wearing a doctor’s coat, leading to even more attention after it became known that he is a physician.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted in 2013 as a cast member in MBC’s open recruitment for comedians. She later became known as a reporter on MBC’s "Infinite Challenge" and has remained active, steadily connecting with fans through broadcasts, performances, and social media.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.