"47kg" Han Groo Reveals Extreme Intermittent Fasting: "I Eat Until I Feel Like Throwing Up, Then I Don't Eat After 2 p.m."

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Groo said intermittent fasting is her diet method.

On the 1st, a video titled "I Came All the Way to Gapyeong County to Eat One Pot of Spicy Braised Chicken" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Because It Is Groo."

In the video, Han Groo was having a meal with actress Han Chae-ah when she took questions from fans. One fan asked, "I'm curious about your diet method. Is eating as little as possible the answer? I always run, but it's hard to cut back on food. I also worry about belly fat."

In response, Han Groo said intermittent fasting is her diet method. She had previously shared her body composition results on social networking service, showing a weight of 47.6 kg, skeletal muscle mass of 21.3 kg, and body fat mass of 8.6 kg.

Han Groo said, "I think I do intermittent fasting to some extent," adding, "If I have a shoot, I really eat until I feel like throwing up at lunch. Then I don't eat after around 2 p.m. If I do eat, it's just yogurt."

After hearing this, Han Chae-ah said, "We can do that. Dieting and exercising are hard. Even going out to work out is hard, and you're trying to build a habit, right? But without motivation, it's really hard to exercise." She added, "We have motivation. Even the pressure of having to appear on screen can help us reset mentally."

She went on to say, "Where do ordinary people without shoots get their motivation? In the end, I think the important thing is finding a diet method that suits you."

When Han Groo said, "There are people who eat small amounts frequently," Han Chae-ah replied, "But if you eat small amounts frequently and still keep gaining weight, then it's not right for you. Then you need to find another method." She added, "I think finding your own way like this is really important."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.