Seol Yu Jin of "Queen of Tears" Announces Pregnancy 9 Years After Marriage: "After Two Miscarriages and a Year of IVF, Our Miracle Finally Came"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Seol Yu Jin has announced that she is pregnant, nine years after her marriage, following two miscarriages and a year of in vitro fertilization treatment.

On the 30th of last month, Seol Yu Jin personally shared the news on her social media, saying, "I never thought the day would come when I would be announcing my pregnancy." The photos she posted showed her with her husband, revealing her rounded belly, along with numerous syringes and medicines that hinted at the difficult process of preparing for pregnancy.

Seol Yu Jin also opened up about the difficult journey that led to her pregnancy. She said, "In our ninth year of marriage, the precious baby angel we had waited for so long finally came to us like a miracle."

She added, "After two miscarriages, we spent a year undergoing IVF with PGT to meet a healthy child, and it was a truly difficult time." She continued, "I think I worked very hard to get through that painful period."

She also expressed gratitude to her husband, who stood by her throughout the ordeal. Seol Yu Jin said, "My beloved husband, who stayed by my side until this moment and always gave me unwavering faith, made me smile with all his heart. Thank you so much," adding, "Because of you, I tried to believe that the end would surely be happy."

She then shared her overwhelming joy, saying, "Right now, another heart is beating inside my body." The baby nickname is Mango. Seol Yu Jin said, "I wanted to share the existence of our Mango with a little caution, so I gathered my courage to tell you." She added that her due date is November 26 and that she is now eight months pregnant.

She said, "Mango is growing well and healthily," and added, "I will reveal the gender soon. Please cheer us on so that I can meet Mango safely and in good health."

Seol Yu Jin also left a message of encouragement for others who are preparing for pregnancy. She said, "I pray with all my heart for the many people who are waiting for new life even at this very moment," adding, "May blessings and miracles be with everyone."

Seol Yu Jin married actor Han Kyung-suk in 2017. The released photos also captured the couple's journey over the years. Seol Yu Jin shared photos of herself and Han Kyung-suk showing her near-full-term belly, as well as images of the couple embracing her stomach. In particular, she arranged numerous syringes and medicine vials in the shape of a heart and placed a pregnancy test in the center, making the meaning of the new life they gained after two miscarriages and a year of IVF even more moving.

Meanwhile, Seol Yu Jin, born in 1984, is an actress who has steadily built recognition through supporting and minor roles in many popular dramas. She played Eun Seon-jin in Seasons 1 and 2 of tvN's "Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia," appeared as a nurse in JTBC's "The World of the Married," and played Jang Soo's wife in JTBC's "Doctor Cha." She has also appeared in "Partners for Justice Season 2," "My Golden Life," "The Banker," "Squad 38," and "Shadow Detective." More recently, she met viewers as a daycare teacher in tvN's "Queen of Tears" and as Kim So-ra in Netflix's "The Frog." She has also appeared in films such as "Obsessed," "Flu," and "Running Man," working across both film and television.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.