Ahn Young-mi's 2-Month-Old Second Son Shows Rapid Growth: "Already 6.5 kg, Newborn Clothes Don't Fit" (2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedian Ahn Young-mi shared an update on her 2-month-old second son.

On the MBC FM4U program "2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi," which aired on the 1st, travel writer No Jung-hoon appeared as a guest and showed great chemistry with Ahn Young-mi.

That day, No Jung-hoon prepared a baby gift himself for Ahn Young-mi, who had returned to radio after maternity leave. After receiving the shopping bag, Ahn Young-mi said, "I said, 'Second babies don't get gifts,' and he brought one anyway," expressing her gratitude.

No Jung-hoon joked, "It wasn't expensive. When I told the store clerk, 'The baby is just over two months old and weighs 6.5 kg,' they were surprised. They gave me a size that would fit at the first birthday," drawing laughter.

When she opened the gift box, a cute baby outfit with a horse design appeared. It was a special present chosen for a baby born in the Year of the Horse.

No Jung-hoon explained, "I heard this year is the Year of the Horse. But it's a size big enough to wear at the first birthday."

Looking over the clothes, Ahn Young-mi said, "It's so pretty. It's perfect. The baby has gotten bigger already. Newborn clothes don't fit anymore." She shared that her son, now just over two months old, is growing quickly and repeatedly thanked No Jung-hoon for preparing the gift.

Meanwhile, Ahn Young-mi married a non-celebrity working for a foreign company in 2020 and had been living as a long-distance couple between South Korea and the United States. She gave birth to her first son in the United States in 2023, and in June she welcomed her second son in Seoul. After finishing maternity leave, she recently returned as a radio DJ and is meeting listeners again.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.