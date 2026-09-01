Yoon Nam-gi Looks Tired Caring for Two Children, as Lee Da-eun Responds to Concerns: "Moms Have It Harder"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Yoon Nam-gi from "Love After Divorce 2" was seen looking somewhat exhausted while caring for his two children alone, and Lee Da-eun spoke out directly after some people suggested that his wife was not helping enough with childcare.

On the 1st, Yoon shared his thoughts on parenting through his social media account, saying, "It is only natural that dads have a hard time. Do you think moms do not? They have it even harder."

He added, "Those who have raised children will understand, so I will not say much more. Fighting, parents," sending encouragement to all parents.

Earlier, on the 31st of last month, the YouTube channel "Namdarimax" showed Yoon caring for his daughter and son by himself. In the video, he looked tired while looking after both children at once, and he honestly admitted, "This is really hard."

After watching the video, some netizens commented that Yoon appeared worn out from childcare, while others speculated about Lee Da-eun's parenting burden. In the end, Lee Da-eun addressed the situation herself on the evening of the 31st through her social media account.

Lee said, "After watching the YouTube video, it seems many people were worried in the comments that my husband looked very tired and that I should help more with childcare," adding, "It is true that he has been quite tired lately because he has been focusing on his business in many ways."

She continued, "However, that day I had a separate schedule, so my husband took care of the children," and added, "Normally, I help with childcare too. There are days when I look after Rieun and Namju alone when he goes out to work." She went on to say, "We are doing our best together while adjusting to each other's schedules," and added, "I appreciate the concern that he looked tired. I will take even better care of him from now on."

Meanwhile, Lee Da-eun and Yoon Nam-gi met through MBN's "Love After Divorce 2" in 2022, developed a real-life relationship, and later remarried. Lee, who already had a daughter named Rieun, gave birth to their second child, a son named Namju, in August 2024 after marrying Yoon.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.